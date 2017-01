Fresh off his debut album, A Shot In The Light, on ESP Institute, Moscoman announces the launch of his new, vinyl-only label, Treisar with the Judah's Lion EP.

The three tracks on Judah's Lion find Moscoman in psychedelic mode, twisting maze-like synths on top of slicing percussion and dreamy chords. The EP is the first installment of a limited 12-part venture to unfold throughout 2017.

You can stream EP cut "A Saint And A Sinner" in full below, with the EP available to pre-order here.