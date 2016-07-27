MUTEK Barcelona Announces First Names

MUTEK.ES has announced the first names for this year's edition.

MUTEK.ES is the Barcelona-based platform for live electronic music and digital creativity and is set to embark on its 8th edition this March 9-11 at renowned venues around the city—including the Estrella Damm Factory, Nitsa Club, and the new Mazda Space.

Launching a calendar year filled with expanded activities, while adapting to the ever evolving landscape of contemporary electronic and digital arts, this year’s edition offers "a more compact and concentrated experience of new forms and encounters for its increasingly diverse and discerning public," according to the organisers.

With more names and details still to come, here is the first wave of artist confirmations:

Actress

Aïsha Devi

Avalon Emerson

Bjarki

Dasha Rush

Demdike Stare

Klara Lewis

Music for Lamps

Nicolas Bernier presents Frequencies

Minuit Une presents Pyr to Pyr

Vaghe Stelle

In addition to this, there will also be installations, artist talks, and food trucks at the Factory, with more to be added in the coming weeks.

Full festival passports are on sale now for a limited time; while individual tickets will be on sale on January 23. More information can be found here.