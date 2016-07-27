Giegling Co-Curates New Festival in Portugal, Waking Life

A new festival will take place in Portugal this summer.

Waking Life's debut edition will be a four-dayer, set to take place this August near the medieval town of Crato, Portugal. The arts and music festival is a joint project by Weimar-based collective Giegling and Return (Solid AM booking agency’s party arm).

So far, Giegling stalwarts DJ Dustin and Konstantin are booked in, as well as Sebastian Mullaert (who will perform live), DeWalta, Nthng, and Robag Wruhme. The event, which will be spread across three stages, also seeks to reduce environmental impact as much as possible and increase awareness about the ecological context of proceedings.

Waking Life will take place August 17 -20. For more information and tickets, head to the festival's site.