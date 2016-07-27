Nina Kraviz Launches New Label, GALAXIID

Nina Kraviz is starting a new label.

GALAXIID is an offshoot of her well-establish трип imprint, dedicated to putting music out by experimental and avant-garde artists, with a preference for the psychedelic. It will also put out books from time to time. According to a press release, as is the case with трип, "GALAXIID will have a strong connection to art through its visual identity, with all the cover artworks drawn by psychedelic artists."

So far, we know that the first couple of releases on GALAXIID will feature music by Biogen and Species Of Fishes. There are also plans in the pipeline to release compilations of Japanese and Russian psychedelia from the archives.

To celebrate the launch of the new venture, Kraviz will host a party at London's recently established Printworks venue. Billed to perform are Dopplereffekt, Luke Vibert, 808 State, Bjarki, Aleksi Perälä and Russian live duo PTU.

The launch party will take place March 25, at the Printworks, London. Pre-order tickets here.