nthng Readies Debut LP

nthng will release a full album on Lobster Theremin.
It Never Ends arrives after four EPs—on Mörk, Pacific Command, and Lobster Theremin—and six months after the LT029.5 album sampler dropped featuring "Soms" and "In My Dreams." Added to these two cuts are seven "hazy, hooded techno cuts" to complete a dazzling body of work.
Tracklisting:
01. Touches
02. Galaxy
03. It Never Ends
04. Soms
05. Unity
06. In My Dreams
07. Abyss
08. Eternal
09. Last
Lobster Theremin will release It Never Ends on February 24, with an album preview streamable below.