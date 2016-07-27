nthng Readies Debut LP

nthng will release a full album on Lobster Theremin.

It Never Ends arrives after four EPs—on Mörk, Pacific Command, and Lobster Theremin—and six months after the LT029.5 album sampler dropped featuring "Soms" and "In My Dreams." Added to these two cuts are seven "hazy, hooded techno cuts" to complete a dazzling body of work.

Tracklisting:

01. Touches

02. Galaxy

03. It Never Ends

04. Soms

05. Unity

06. In My Dreams

07. Abyss

08. Eternal

09. Last

Lobster Theremin will release It Never Ends on February 24, with an album preview streamable below.