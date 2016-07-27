Nuits Sonores Reveals Daytime Schedules

Lyon's Nuits Sonores festival has revealed its daytime plans for this year's edition—the annual event's 15-year anniversary.
Once again, organizers have the day programming over to some of the leading artists of electronic music—namely The Black Madonna, Nina Kraviz, and Jon Hopkins this year. A Day With is one of the main programs of the annual event. Each and every year, the festival invites three artists to curate a day of the main stage's music in La Sucrière by inviting guests and friends along with them to perform before, after, or even alongside them.
In addition to this, and to celebrate its 15th birthday of Nuits Sonores is inviting passionate musicians and socially-engaged street artists from Lisbon to join the event.
The schedule for this year is as follows:
Thursday, May 25: The Black Madonna
Salle 1930
3pm—5.30pm: Honey Dijon
5.30pm—7.30pm: Derrick Carter Does Disco
7.30pm—10pm: The Black Madonna B2B Optimo
Le Sucre
3pm—5pm: Rahaan
5.15pm—6.15pm: Mark Ernestus' Ndagga Rhythm Force
6.45pm—7.45pm: ESG
8pm—9pm: Rahaan
Esplanade
3pm—6pm: Throwing Shade
6pm—8pm: Jamie 3:26
8pm—10pm: Peggy Gou
Friday, May 26: Nina Kraviz
Schedule tbc on February 7.
Saturday, May 27: Jon Hopkins
Salle 1930
3pm—6pm: Barker & Baumecker
6pm—8.30pm: Daniel Avery
8.30pm—10pm: Jon Hopkins
Le Sucre
5.15pm—6.15pm: Nathan Fake
6.30pm—7.30pm: Ben Frost
7.45pm—8.45pm: Actress
Esplanade
3pm—5pm: James Tarba
5pm—8pm: Anthony Naples
8pm—10pm: Randomer
Saturday 27 May, 2017: Carte blanche to Lisbon
3pm—4.15pm: Lovers & Lollypops
5.15pm—6pm: Pega Monstro
6.30pm—7.15pm: The Legendary Tigerman
7.30pm—9pm: De Los Miedos B2B Black
The nighttime schedule will follow in February.
More information on Nuits Sonores, including tickets, can be found here.