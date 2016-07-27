Nuits Sonores Reveals Daytime Schedules

Lyon's Nuits Sonores festival has revealed its daytime plans for this year's edition—the annual event's 15-year anniversary.

Once again, organizers have the day programming over to some of the leading artists of electronic music—namely The Black Madonna, Nina Kraviz, and Jon Hopkins this year. A Day With is one of the main programs of the annual event. Each and every year, the festival invites three artists to curate a day of the main stage's music in La Sucrière by inviting guests and friends along with them to perform before, after, or even alongside them.

In addition to this, and to celebrate its 15th birthday of Nuits Sonores is inviting passionate musicians and socially-engaged street artists from Lisbon to join the event.

The schedule for this year is as follows:

Thursday, May 25: The Black Madonna

Salle 1930

3pm—5.30pm: Honey Dijon

5.30pm—7.30pm: Derrick Carter Does Disco

7.30pm—10pm: The Black Madonna B2B Optimo

Le Sucre

3pm—5pm: Rahaan

5.15pm—6.15pm: Mark Ernestus' Ndagga Rhythm Force

6.45pm—7.45pm: ESG

8pm—9pm: Rahaan

Esplanade

3pm—6pm: Throwing Shade

6pm—8pm: Jamie 3:26

8pm—10pm: Peggy Gou

Friday, May 26: Nina Kraviz

Schedule tbc on February 7.

Saturday, May 27: Jon Hopkins

Salle 1930

3pm—6pm: Barker & Baumecker

6pm—8.30pm: Daniel Avery

8.30pm—10pm: Jon Hopkins

Le Sucre

5.15pm—6.15pm: Nathan Fake

6.30pm—7.30pm: Ben Frost

7.45pm—8.45pm: Actress

Esplanade

3pm—5pm: James Tarba

5pm—8pm: Anthony Naples

8pm—10pm: Randomer

Saturday 27 May, 2017: Carte blanche to Lisbon

3pm—4.15pm: Lovers & Lollypops

5.15pm—6pm: Pega Monstro

6.30pm—7.15pm: The Legendary Tigerman

7.30pm—9pm: De Los Miedos B2B Black

The nighttime schedule will follow in February.

More information on Nuits Sonores, including tickets, can be found here.