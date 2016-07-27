Partisan Welcomes Inner

Inner will release a new three-track EP on Partisan—the Berlin-based label's second EP.

A familiar name amongst vinyl enthusiasts, Inner (a.k.a. Cristian Ghiban) has been delivering his own minimal brand of house and techno since 2008 on labels such as Neo-strictly to his own Polen.

He now turns to Partisan for the label's second installation, delivering three floor-minded tracks, ranging from the bouncy funk of "Scandal," to the broken techno of "Time," to the shuffling trip of "Dancemine."

Tracklisting

A1. Scandal

A2. Danceamine

B. Time'

Danceamine EP is scheduled for February 6 release, with snippets streamable below.