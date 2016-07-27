Peacefrog Represses Moodymann and Theo Parrish LPs

The Peacefrog label will soon repress albums from Moodymann and Theo Parrish—namely the former's Mahogany Brown and the latter's First Floor Part One and Part Two.

Mahogany Brown was Moodymann’s second album; while First Floor was Parrish's debut full-length, and was released as one CD but broken up into two vinyl volumes. Both were released in 1989.

Tracklisting:

Moodymann Mahogany Brown

A1 Radio

A2 Sunshine

A3 On The Run

B1 M.E.A.N.D.N.J.B

B2 Mahogany Brown

C1 Me And My Peoples Eyes

C2 Stoneodenjoe (House)

C3 Joy Part III

D Black Sunday

Theo Parrish First Floor Part 1

A First Floor Metaphor

B Only The Beginning

C1 Sweet Sticky

C2 Paradise Architects

D Love Is War For Miles

Theo Parrish First Floor Part 2

A1 Electric AlleyCat

A2 JB's Edit

B Dark Patterns

C Heal Yourself And Move

D Sky Walking

Mahogany Brown is scheduled for February 2 reissue, with First Floor following on March 10.