Pépé Bradock Remixes NU

Crosstown Rebels will release a remix EP featuring two Pépé Bradock reworks of NU's "Man O To."

"Man O To" first appeared in 2012 on Acid Pauli's Get Lost compilation and has since racked up over 2.5 million YouTube views.

The four-tracker also features the original version and a digital-only remix by Be Svendsen.

Tracklisting

01. Man O To

02. Man O To (Pépé Bradock Remix)

03. Man O To (Pépé Bradock Dub)

04. Man O To (Be Svendsen Remix)

Man O To Pépé Bradock & Be Svendsen Remixes is scheduled for February 24 release.