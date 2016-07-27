Perc Trax Preps Manni Dee EP

Perc Trax will open its account for 2017 with the first full EP on the label from London's Manni Dee.

Lead track "London Isn't England" is a driving, sharp-edged slice of UK techno inspired by the June 23 referendum result.

B1 track "Mephi" keeps up the pressure hitting the middle ground between Perc Trax's heavy hitting sound and the more percussive output of the city's acid techno scene, while "Adorable Disorder" allows a small pause for breath.

Tracklisting:

A1. London Isn't England feat. Ewa Justka

B1. Mephi

B2. Adorable Disorder

Perc Trax will release Throbs of Discontent on January 20, 2017.