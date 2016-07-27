Peter Broderick Returns to Erased Tapes

Peter Broderick, the Portland, Oregon-based composer, pianist, singer and violinist, will return with a collaborative, stripped-back full-length featuring newfound musical partner David Allred, entitled Find The Ways, out April 7 on Erased Tapes.

Find The Ways features nothing more than the violin, upright bass and the voices of Allred and Broderick, as the idea was to create an album as minimal as possible. Secluded in Peter's studio tucked away up the Oregon coast, the duo used solitude to focus on creating something as raw and honest as possible.

The video for "The Ways," which is streamable below, hopes to spread the LP's message of unification and shared experience. Directed by label owner Robert Raths and featuring an eclectic group ranging from Rick Rubin, Cillian Murphy, Mary Anne Hobbs, as well as Erased Tapes alums Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds, Rival Consoles and more, "The Ways" unfolds with its lyrics displayed throughout the world in various hand painted cardboard cutouts, intent on sharing its message of empathy and care for the human condition by showing that we are all tied together by a common bond.

Words from Peter and David, January 2017:

"I sensed a truly unique character in David's own music that is wonderfully heartfelt and sincere. With this recording, David and I set out to make something raw which is an honest document of what we are capable of doing together at once, with just two acoustic instruments and our voices. The entire album was recorded live, with no overdubs and no edits. Just two guys playing together in a room. I have always dreamed of doing a project in which I only use my violin and my voice and David just plays upright bass and sings. It truly is a fifty-fifty collaboration."

Peter Broderick

"It is such a pleasure to work with Peter. I feel that we're on the same page in more ways than one, both musically and non-musically. The making of this album was an incredibly fun challenge; writing music to be performed and recorded live with only violin, upright bass, and voices. It still amazes me that we managed to make a whole record with only those three elements. Over the years, I have felt a very strong connection to Peter's music and friendship, and I feel that this collaboration comes from a really good place. I hope this music gives the listeners a feeling of comfort, confusion and understanding."

David Allred

Tracklisting

01. Living On A Wire

02. The Wise One

03. Two Otters

04. Hey Stranger

05. Four Aspens

06. The Ways

07. Hesitation

08. I'm Not Crazy

09. Ode To Angelica

10. Robert, Please

Find The Ways is scheduled for April 7 release via Erased Tapes, with the video for "The Ways" streamable below..