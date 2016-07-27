Planet Mu Preps Teengirl Fantasy LP

Logan Takahashi and Nick Weiss (a.k.a. Teengirl Fantasy) will release a new album, titled, 8AM, on Planet Mu in March.
The LP is the duo's first album since 2012's Tracer—though the name indicates that is is more of a direct follow-up to their 2010 record, 7AM. According to the label, 8AM is their "most introspective and abstracted work so far."
Tracklisting
01. Glare
02. Crash Soft
03. Telepaths
04. We Out
05. It Was Already Light Out
06. Where I Went
07. All Of The Time
08. Star-rise
09. Don't
10. Seeds feat. Khalif Jones
11. En Route
12. Wet Eyes And Exhilaration
8AM is scheduled for March 24 release via Planet Mu, with "Star Rise" streamable in full below.