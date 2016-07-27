Planet Mu Preps Teengirl Fantasy LP

Logan Takahashi and Nick Weiss (a.k.a. Teengirl Fantasy) will release a new album, titled, 8AM, on Planet Mu in March.

The LP is the duo's first album since 2012's Tracer—though the name indicates that is is more of a direct follow-up to their 2010 record, 7AM. According to the label, 8AM is their "most introspective and abstracted work so far."

Tracklisting

01. Glare

02. Crash Soft

03. Telepaths

04. We Out

05. It Was Already Light Out

06. Where I Went

07. All Of The Time

08. Star-rise

09. Don't

10. Seeds feat. Khalif Jones

11. En Route

12. Wet Eyes And Exhilaration

8AM is scheduled for March 24 release via Planet Mu, with "Star Rise" streamable in full below.