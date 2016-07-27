Premiere: Hear a New Remix by Prins Thomas

In existence since 2014, Brazilian label and party collective Gop Tun—made up of TYV, Gui Scott, Caio T, and Nascii e Kurchas—has become an ever reliable outlet for groove-led disco and house. For its third release, Gop Tun welcomes the return of São Paulo trio Hatchets to its fold for the "Hey Benji" single.

Alongside the hypnotic rhythms of the now Amsterdam-based band's original will be a remix by cosmic disco kingpin Prins Thomas, who in his distinctive Norwegian style, twists the track into a 10-minute, mind-bending masterpiece. Thomas' remix perfectly compliments the original track's minimalistic grooves, completing a package that will suit any disco persuasion.

"Hey Benji" will be released on January 27, with Prins Thomas' remix streaming in full via the player above.