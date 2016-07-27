Premiere: Hear a Track from Ishmael Ensemble

Expanding its already wide-ranging offering, Banoffee Pies Records steps into the realms of jazz with Ishmael Ensemble's Songs From Knotty.

The six-piece ensemble's debut outing will be the second LP for the label and its first of 2017. Lead by saxophonist and producer Ishmael, the band take the listener on a thought-provoking journey through colorful musical landscapes, one inspired by friendships and loss, as Ishmael explains:

"This record, made towards the end of last summer, is a celebration of friendships old and new. It marks the loss of a loved one, and the start of a new journey.”

Songs From Knotty can be pre-ordered here ahead of its February 3 release date, with the title track streaming in full below.