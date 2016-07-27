Premiere: Stillhead Drops a Bass-Heavy Weapon

Alex Cowles (a.k.a. Stillhead) will return to his Brightest Dark Place label with his latest EP.

Spiders lands after six years, four albums, over 20 EPs, and countless remixes and appearances as DFRNT, and finds the renowned producer taking a "more meticulous approach to his Nordic-inspired, deep dub-influenced electronica." Like much of his previous work, Spiders is full of speaker-rattling bass, inspired sampling, and deft drum programming. On Spiders, Cowles once again proves he is a master of crafting deep and haunting sonic spaces that spellbind listeners.

Ahead of the release of Spiders, you can stream the atmospheric "Cheap Thrills," one of the standout cuts on the EP, via the player above.