Premiere: Stream a Deep New Cut from INNO

On January 27, Gioele Giacopelli (a.k.a. JWL) and Giovanni Ferretti (a.k.a. INNO) will land on Soundscapes Records with Escape Series 003.

The third in the series follows outings from Felipe Valenzuela & Argenis Brito, Yapacc, Cesare vs. Disorder & Weg, Jeff Milligan, Elbee Bad, Dürerstuben, Rising Sun, and Freund der Familie with four deep cuts that run the gamut from deep house to dub techno and more experimentally inclined pastures—Giacopelli and Ferretti each have an original and a remix included on the EP.

Escape Series 003 will be released on vinyl and digitally at the end of this month—you can pre-order the record via Juno—and ahead of that release, you can stream INNO's meticulously produced cut "The Lake" in full via the player above.