Premiere: Stream a New Aera Track on Hivern Discs

Aera (a.k.a Ralf Schmidt)—who recently offered up a track to the XLR8R download series—is soon set to release an EP on John Talabot's Hivern Discs. It will be his first release since his 12" on Dixon and Âme's Innervisions.

And Schmidt's first instalment for Hivern might be his most diverse work to date. Four tracks are included with traces of techno, house, electro, and even trance—at a point.

The 12” comes wrapped in a sleeve by Barcelona-based designer Xavier Marín.

Tracklisting:

A1. Bibimbap

A2. Thai Park

B1. Rotunde

B2. Lumen

*Digital only: Lumen (La Gomera Dub)

In advance of the unnamed EP's January 20 release, "Rotunde" can be exclusively streamed in full below.