Premiere: Stream a New Track from Mind Over Mirrors

On February 17, Jaime Fennelly will drop the sixth album under his ever-evolving Mind Over Mirrors project.

The album, titled Undying Color, will be released via Paradise of Bachelors and will be the first time the once solo project of Fennelly will be supported with a full band, including Janet Beveridge Bean (Eleventh Dream Day), Jim Becker (Califone), Haley Fohr (Circuit des Yeux), and Jon Mueller (Death Blues).

Undying Color is an album of sprawling beauty, one that traverses through heady swells of moaning synthesizers, pulsing, bent rhythms, and avant-garde instrumentation. At its core, the album "conjures and celebrates the cyclical rhythms of nature: tidal surges, human breathing, and cicadas in the wilderness gloaming," as Fennelly explains:

"Magicicada nymphs emerge above ground every 17 years to shed their exoskeletons and transform into group chorus centers, where song (and mating) are the only objectives before their short numbered days come to a close as they lay eggs, only to repeat their prime-numbered cycle. Similarly, the circadian-synthesizers in "To the Edges" awaken to call out into the precipices of day folding into night, through the hyperdrive portal summoned by the electronically-harmonized Indian pump organ to transport into a deep visceral place between the then, the now, the next, and everything betwixt & between."

Undying Color will be available February 17 on 140g virgin vinyl with a heavy-duty matte board jacket, full-color printed inner sleeve, and a download code; as well as a CD edition, which features heavy-duty matte gatefold jacket and LP replica artwork.

Ahead of next month's release, you can stream hypnotic album cut "To The Edges" in full via the player below.