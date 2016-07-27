Premiere: Stream an Astounding New Track from Fis

The second edition of Mumdance and Logos' genre-defying 'Weightless' series is set to drop on January 27.

Weightless Volume 2 features six pieces of innovative sound design and mind-bending electronics from some of the foremost names in experimental music, including Fis, Shapednoise, Sharp Veins, Inkke, Yamaneko, and Mumdance and Logos themselves. The EP will land on Different Circles, the label launched by Mumdance and Logos back in 2014 with Weightless Volume 1—the imprint has since go on to release vinyl-only records from Logos (Glass), Rabit and Strict Face (Tearz and Into Stone), and Airhead (Kazzt), and a late 2016 mix CD (Mumdance and Logos Present Different Circles).

Limited vinyl copies of the record will be available from January 27, and in the meantime, you can stream FIS' otherworldly "Angels Of The Water Table" in full via the player above.