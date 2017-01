Prins Thomas is set to release a new remix for a for São Paulo's Gop Tun disco collective as part of the label's third installment.

The chosen track is "Hey Benji" by Hatchets, a local band with "full instrumental feel" and "house, hip-hop, techno, disco, and funk" influences.

Tracklisting

A. Hey Benji

B.R Hey Benji (Prins Thomas remix)

In advance of the EPs' January 27 release, clips are available to stream below.