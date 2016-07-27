Probabilistic Next Up on Melliflow

Probabilistic is set to debut on Melliflow.

Two-track EP Paradigm will be the first release of 2017 for Vera and Alexandra's Melliflow imprint. At present, little is known about the mystery producer behind the record, with no prior releases. Judging by the snippets, listeners can look forward to two minimalist, trippy house numbers.

The record is the fifth to arrive on the Berlin-based imprint, following on from an opening year in which the label put out records by Z@p, Spacetravel, And.rea, and AK41 (a.k.a. Dan Andrei and Șerban Goanță).

Paradigm is expected to drop at the end of February. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A. Gravity Waves

B. Elektratetra