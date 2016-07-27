Quarta330 Next Up on Hyperdub

Hyperdub has announced its first EP of 2017.

Toru Koda (a.k.a. Quarta330) is set to return to Kode9's London-based imprint with a new four-tracker. Pixelated is described by the label as a "set of detailed, energetic chiptunes," and is "just a taste of the new batch" of the Japanese musician's productions on the way. It is Koda's first new release since his 2010 collaboration with LV on the imprint.

Pixelated is set to drop on January 27. Pre-order the EP at Bandcamp, where one of the EP's cuts, "Yatagarasu," is available to stream in full.

Tracklisting:

01. Resonate

02. The Fairies Homecoming

03. Yatagarasu

04. Digital Lotus Flower