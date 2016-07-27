Radio Slave Readies 12" to Mark Rekids Anniversary

Radio Slave will release a double A-side to mark the one-hundredth release on Rekids.

Having recently celebrated 10 years, the consistency of music on Matt Edwards’ Rekids is indisputable with releases from Nina Kraviz, Mr. G, David Morales, Peggy Gou, and DJ Deep to name a few. Aside from his A&R abilities, Edwards’ understanding of electronic music is evident in his various pseudonyms. Amongst these Radio Slave is his most illustrious and most fitting for the seminal label’s milestone release.

“I had to make these tracks. It’s what we do and it’s the perfect release for Rekids 100” – Matt Edwards

TracklistIing:

A. Another Club

AA. Feel The Same

Another Club / Feel The Sam drops on Rekids on February 17, 2017.