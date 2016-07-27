Regelbau Unveils Next EP

The next Regelbau EP will be released next month.

CLUB V-BEE will be the first record to pop out of the Aarhus collective's studio in 2017. This time round, music comes from DJ Sports, Hi Mount and Manmade Deejay, offering up four slices of melodic house. It follows on from a collaborative EP by CK and Hi Mount, which dropped late last year, as well as new material from the group's newest project, No Hands.

For more information on the Danish label, check out this Labels We Love feature that we put together last year.

CLUB V-BEE will be released February 18. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Manmade Deejay "V-Bee"

A2. Hi Mount & Man-Dee "Impresionante"

B1. DJ Sports "Friends & Strangers"

B2. Hi Mount "In The Heat"