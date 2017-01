Cesar Merveille's Roche Madame imprint has released release RM003, a collaborative effort of Sam O’Somen of Masomenos and Merveille himself under his C.S.R alias.

The release was born out of a modular jam direct from Merveille’s Berlin-based studio, resulting in two expansive tracks—namely "Le Myth Errand" and "Amare Basse."

Tracklisting

01. Le Myth Errand

02. Amare Basse

Vinyl copies of RM003 are out now, with each track streamable in below.