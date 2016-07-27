Roman Flügel and Andrew Weatherall Remix Phil Kieran

Roman Flügel and Andrew Weatherall have remixed two cuts from Phil Kieran's recent album, titled Blinded By The Sun.

German DJ and producer Roman Flügel is one of the most revered names in the dance music spectrum. With his take on "No Life," he has created a track that is powerful and also intricate. UK-born DJ and producer maestro Andrew Weatherall, on the other hand, remixes "Finds Love."

Tracklisting:

01. Phil Kieran "No Life" (Roman Flugel Remix)

02. Phil Kieran "Find Love" (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

Blinded By The Sun Remixes Part 1 is scheduled for February 24 release.