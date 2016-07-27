Running Back Welcomes Henrik Schwarz

Gerd Janson's Running Back will release a Henrik Schwarz two-tracker in February.

Not Only You will be Schwarz' first solo production since 2013; recent years have seen him move award from the dancefloor to explore the intersections between electronic music and jazz, classical compositions, and African sounds. In 2015 he worked with Kuniyuki Takahashi to create classical arrangements of his tracks.

According to the label, however, Not Only You is a return to "clubland" that sees Schwarz wearing on of his "most techno looking robes as of yet."

Ahead of its February 17 release, you can stream snippets of the EP in below.