S.A.M. Preps Debut LP

S.A.M. (a.k.a Samuel Andre Madsen) is set to release his debut album.

Since his first EPs in 2007, the Copenhagen-based producer has become widely known in the club scene for his classic and dubbed-out house cuts. He quickly proliferated into minimal, experimental, and ambient releases while keeping his signature sound in a soulful house niche.

He will now introduce his debut album as the eighth release on his own label Delaphine. The 66-minute LP presents eight tracks of soothing electronic-acoustic experimentation.

Samuel explains, "I set out to experiment with the classic, analog gear used in most techno productions—I wanted to use it to make something humane with nods to my personal interest in jazz but also with more or less direct references to my own personal life. It was a struggle to decide if I revealed too much of myself with this album, or if I should just dare to show a fragile side of me. In the end, I didn't see a reason to hide from the truth."

Tracklisting:

A1. Baby I’m Sorry

A2. Alone In A Crowd

B. Out Of Touch

C1. Pour Aisha

C2. Two Hearts In Doubt

D. Mirror

E. Better To Have Loved

F1. Thank You

F2. Dream State Of A Bellmaker

F3. Big Sur

Dream State Of A Bellmaker LP is scheduled for February 13 release.