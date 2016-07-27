Sam Willis (a.k.a. Primitive World) Details the Casio RZ-1

In part three of 'Under The Radar'—a series by Point Blank that details overlooked and affordable pieces of hardware—Sam Willis (a.k.a. Primitive World) and Declan McGlynn take a look at the Casio RZ-1.

A 12-bit sampler that has been described by some as a "poor man’s SP-1200," the RZ-1's on board sampling lets you create up to four of your own percussion sounds, all controlled by an easy-to-use and effective sequencer with a unique low-fi sound.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, with more on Point Blank and its course here.