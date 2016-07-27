Shackleton Preps Honest Jon's LP

Shackleton will release a collaborative album with spoken word artist Vengeance Tenfold on Honest Jon's.
Sferic Ghost Transmits will not be their pair's first collaborative release: they also worked together on Sonic Journey, a 2011 digital-only release inspired by the landscapes along two train lines in Devon.
Tracklisting
01. Before The Dam Broke
02. Dive Into The Grave
03. Five Demiurgic Options
04. Sferic Ghost Transmits / Fear The Crown
05. Seven Virgins
06. The Prophet Sequence
Sferic Ghost Transmits is scheduled for late January release.