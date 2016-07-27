Shackleton Preps Honest Jon's LP

Shackleton will release a collaborative album with spoken word artist Vengeance Tenfold on Honest Jon's.

Sferic Ghost Transmits will not be their pair's first collaborative release: they also worked together on Sonic Journey, a 2011 digital-only release inspired by the landscapes along two train lines in Devon.

Tracklisting

01. Before The Dam Broke

02. Dive Into The Grave

03. Five Demiurgic Options

04. Sferic Ghost Transmits / Fear The Crown

05. Seven Virgins

06. The Prophet Sequence

Sferic Ghost Transmits is scheduled for late January release.