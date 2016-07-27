Shaun Reeves and Tuccillo Ready New Visionquest EP

Shaun Reeves and Tuccillo will mark Visionquest’s first release of 2017 with their Origin 99 EP, comprised of four collaborative tracks from the pair.

Individually, Shaun Reeves and Tuccillo are both established names, collectively releasing on labels such as Raum, 2020 Vision, Circus Company, and more. This is their first collaborative release, and Tuccilo's first material on the label since his Full Time EP landed in 2016.

Tracklisting:

01. Origin 99

02. One Two Five

03. Prowler

04. Blood Moon

The Origin 99 EP is out on February 24 (Vinyl) and March 10 (Digital).