Sherwood & Pinch Share New Track, 'Lies'

Sherwood & Pinch have shared a new track.

Adrian Sherwood and Rob Ellis (a.k.a. Pinch) will put out their second full-length together next month: Man Vs. Sofa. The album will be released via a collaboration of the two artist's individually owned imprints: Sherwood's On-U Sound and Ellis's Tectonic Recordings. Picking up where they left off with their 2015 debut LP, Late Night Endless, their upcoming record is packed with "technoid, insectoid and paranoid" bass beats.

This week, the duo have shared one of the album's cuts: "Lies," which can be streamed in full below, is a collaboration with Lee "Scratch" Perry, the Jamaican dub pioneer. On the release of the album, Ellis reflected: "Having spent around five years working together, our work flow has developed and improved considerably, and we both feel that the music we're making now is something neither of us could or would do alone. Adrian has amassed a bunch of new (old) studio equipment over the last couple of years too, so there's been a lot more stuff to play about with, and that's expressed in some of the directions the tracks go in."

Man Vs. Sofa will drop February 24. Stream "Lies" in full below.

Tracklisting:

01. Roll Call

02. Itchy Face

03. Midnight Mindset

04. Lies

05. Unlearn

06. Man Vs. Sofa

07. Charger

08. Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence

09. Juggling Act

10. Retribution

11. Gun Law