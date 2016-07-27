Shots Fired at BPM Festival

A gunman opened fire at Elrow's BPM Festival closing party.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the shooting took place at the Blue Parrot venue in Playa Del Carmen. The popular nightclub was hosting one of the festival's closing parties, an event organized by Elrow.

Following the incident, Jackmaster took to Twitter, stating that four to five people were killed in the attack, though this is yet to be confirmed. He added: "This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected."

BPM has cancelled all other closing parties and advises anyone in the area to stay indoors.

More information to follow.