Skudge Remixes Ambivalent

Kevin McHugh will release a new Ambivalent EP on January 13.

The release comes after a busy 2016 for McHugh that included Ambivalent singles for Cocoon, Kompakt and Ovum, plus a collaboration with Matrixxman on the first in Valence's Multivalence V/A 12" series, which also featured contributions from Avalon Emerson and Physical Therapy. Meanwhile, under his LA-4A alias, McHugh shared a debut album on his Delft label, an EP for Unknown To The Unknown and a Sepalcure remix for Hotflush.

VAL 007 is comprised of two Detroit-influenced techno cuts and a with a remix from Skudge—which is exclusively streamable in full below.

Tracklisting:

1. Cipher

2. Cyclone

3. Cyclone (Skudge remix)

VAL 007 is scheduled for January 13 release.