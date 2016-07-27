Slow Life Announces Primary Perception Album

Slow Life will release Primary Perception's debut album.

Primary Perception is a project by Berlin-based brothers Mahy and Nichel Cruz. The pair are relative newcomers to the scene, with only one full EP under their belt (released on Second Step in May 2016). They also contributed a production to a Panea Records VA sampler, as well as Slow Life's Chromophore LP.

Evidence of a Primary Perception, a thirteen track release, will be Slow Life's first outing of 2017. Judging by the snippets below, it will span house, breaks, IDM and ambient styles. The LP follows on from a series of well-received releases, including recent contributions from Saverio Celestri, 100 Hz and S. Moreira.

Evidence of a Primary Perception will be released on February 1. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Sounds From Space

A2. Cellular Communication

A3. Planetary Citizen

B1. 12bit Spacecraft

B2. Quantum Theory

C1. Cosmic Waves

C2. Triplet Move

C3. Deathless Soul

D1. The Backster Effect

D2. Planck Scale

D3. Universal Consciousness

E. 12bit Spacecraft (S. Moreira Remix)

F. Cosmic Waves (Ethereal Logic Remix)