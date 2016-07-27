Solar One Music Turns 10 with The Exaltics EP

Solar One Music will celebrate its 10 year anniversary with an EP from The Exaltics.

Robert Witschakowski (a.k.a. The Exaltics) is head of Solar One Music, alongside co-owner Nico Jagiela. In celebration of the imprint reaching its 10 year anniversary, the pair will release a 2x10" EP from The Exaltics, entitled 10 Million Light Years.

The EP was originally released back in 2007 (the year of the label's conception) on USB, featuring a remix from Kan3da. In the years following, music from The Exaltics has appeared on the likes of Bunker Records and Clone too.

10 Million Light Years is due out February 11. Pre-order it at Bandcamp and stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

01. 10 Million Light Years

02. What's Wrong

03. High Voltage Accelerator

04. 10 Million Light Years (Kan3da Remix)