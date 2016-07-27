Sonus Festival Announces New Names for Fifth Birthday

Croatia’s Sonus Festival has announced a stack of new names for its fifth birthday in August.

The full lineup is as follows, with the latest additions in bold. More names will be announced soon.

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

Andrea Ljekaj

Andrologic

Apollonia

Archie Hamilton

Binh

Chris Liebing

Dan Andrei

Dejan Milicevic

Dorian Paic

Enzo Siragusa

Fabio Florido

Felver

Hito

Homeboy

Jackmaster

Jamie Jones

Janina

Jesse Calosso

Joey Daniel

Joseph Capriati

Josip Milkovic

Julia Govor

K.O.D (Cabanne & Lowris)

Karotte

Len Faki

Leon

Loco Dice

Luigi Madonna

Maceo Plex

Mano Le Tough

Marco Carola

Margaret Dygas

Marina Karamarko

Matador (live)

Meat

Monika Kruse

Nick Curly

Pan-Pot

Rhadoo

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Richy Ahmed

Rødhåd

Sam Paganini

Seth Troxler

SHDW & Obscure Shape

Solomun

Sonja Moonear

Sven Väth

Tale Of Us

The Martinez Brothers

tINI

Vril (live)

More information and tickets can be found here.