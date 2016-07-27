Stefan Goldmann Set to Play LACMA

German techno artist Stefan Goldmann is set to perform at the prestigious LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) on February 4.

Goldmann's newly created performance will coincide with the current exhibition 'Renaissance and Reformation: German Art in the Age of Dürer and Cranach,' "abstractly mirroring Renaissance art's novel and systematic approaches to spatial and anatomic representation" with live electronics that will "unfold different tuning systems and shifting rhythmic grids. Through multi-channel diffusion, digital room simulations will interact with the rich natural acoustics of the Resnick Pavilion."

You can find more information on the event, including tickets and times, at the event Facebook page.