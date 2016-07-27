Stream Ferro's New EP in Full

Following the release of its 10-year anniversary compilation last year, the Lessizmore label is set to return with a Ferro EP.

Jasper Verrijzer has been releasing records as Ferro for the past two years, but the confidence of his production speaks to a much longer relationship with music. From his base in the Netherlands, Verrijzer has scored released on imprints including Valioso, Kina, Souzou, Infuse, and Oscillat.

His upcoming The Neverending Story EP is yet more evidence of his inventive approach to house music—and is exclusively streamable in full below in advance of its January 16 release via Lessizmore.

Tracklisting:

A1: Laura

A2: The Girl That Fed

B1: The Wrong Wolf

B2: Most Of Her Bread

The Neverending Story EP is scheduled for January 16 release.