Stream Matthew Dear's DJ-Kicks in Full

DJ, producer, vocalist, and instrumentalist Matthew Dear is up next in the DJ-Kicks series and has made the compilation available to stream in full now, ahead of its release on Friday.

A man of many musical hats, Texas-born, Detroit-raised Dear has a wide reaching discography that takes in techno as Jabberjaw, dark avant-pop under his own name, and intricate minimal as Audion.

As co-founder of both Ghostly International and Spectral Sound, Dear has also been responsible for some of the underground scene’s most exciting new music, plenty of which appears here. Included along the way are three new and exclusive cuts from Dear himself, one under his own name and two as Audion. Also helping to add to the left-of-center vibe are inclusions by artists as diverse as Thatmanmonkz and Matrixxmann, ItaloJohnson and Pearson Sound, Randomer, and Simian Mobile Disco.

“I always have a lot of unreleased music laying around, those I included on here seemed to fit. A mix like this is always a good place to showcase my own productions, but I didn't want to oversaturate it with my own stuff.”

“I wanted to create a mix that could be listened to anywhere, and reflect a little bit of everything that I play. Whether you're in your car, preparing to open the club, or having a bottle of wine with friends at home, this mix is for you.”

Tracklisting:

01. Nils Frahm "Ode"

02. Matthew Dear "Wrong With Us" (DJ-Kicks)

03. Mahal "Ongaku" (HVL Remix)

04. Monsieur Georget "Double Lune" (Third Child Boomer Mix)

05. Kreon "Silo Sol"

06. Caserta "Ricky" (Thatmanmonkz Remix)

07. Gwilym Gold x Doc Daneeka "Lust For Sale" (MGF Mix)

08. Smoke "Nuutri"

09. Decius "Bread & Butter"

10. Italojohnson "ITJ10B1"

11. Vin Sol "Instinct" (Matrixxman Remix)

12. Groovesh "Glowing"

13. Duff Disco "Feed The Horse"

14. Dudley Strangeways "Hallam"

15. Alex & Digby "Angolan Rumble"

16. Gary Sloan & Clone "Harmonitalk" (Alex & Digby Edit)

17. Randomer "Rendell Pips"

18. Markus Enochson "Hot Juice Box"

19. Simian Mobile Disco "Staring At All This Handle"

20. Pearson Sound "XLB"

21. Soulphiction "Sky So High"

22. Audion "Live Breakdown"

23. Audion "Starfucker"

24. Audion "Brines"

25. DJ Khalab & Baba Sissoko "Kumu"

Ahead of its January 27 release, you can stream Dear's DJ-Kicks compilation in full here.