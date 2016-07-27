Superpitcher Reveals New Full-Length

Superpitcher will release a new album this year.

The Golden Ravedays will be Aksel Schaufler's third full-length as Superpitcher, set to drop on Hippie Dance (the label he runs alongside his Pachanga Boys counterpart Rebolledo). The release comes with a twist: the German producer will drip out two tracks at the end of every month throughout 2017, with the promise of each track being 10 to 20 minutes in length. It is the first new Superpitcher material to drop since 2010, the year of his last album—Kilimanjaro.

The Golden Ravedays will be released throughout 2017. Pre-order Part 1 and stream snippets over at Juno.

Tracklisting:

Part 1

01. Little Raver

02. Snow Blind