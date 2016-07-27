Technics Unveils New Turntable

Panasonic has unveiled a new Technics turntable.

The SL-1200GR went on show at the annual CES 2017 at Las Vegas, billed as the standard version of the SL-1200G (which hit markets last year). What Hi-Fi? suggests that the new deck "inherits many of the technological highlights of the SL-1200G, but not the eye-watering price-tag," though Panasonic is yet to confirm this. It is the third new turntable produced by the Japanese company since the SL-1200 was reborn in 2015.

So far, we know that it uses a similar coreless direct-drive motor to its predecessor, and will come with a 2.5 kilo platter (made of aluminium and rubber, designed to eliminate resistance). Its tonearm is also made from high-rigidity aluminium, sitting on a two-layer design with gold-plated phono- and grounding terminals. The total weight of the turntable is 11.3 kilos.

More information to follow.