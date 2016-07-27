Teluric Next on Rackmizar

Rackmizar will release a new EP from Teluric.

After a debut release—namely Melodie's Raw—Alex Puicea's vinyl-only Rackmizar label is preparing an EP from Teluric, titled Ptolemy after the greek mathematician and astronomer.

The four tracks—"Orion," "Aries," "Gemini," and "Cygnus"—are meant to satisfy "every itchy ear and foot with the perfect blend of techno, house and dub," according to the label.

Tracklisting

a1. Orion

a2. Aries

b1. Gemini

b2. Cygnus

Ptolemy is scheduled for March 13 release, while the snippets of EP are streamable below.