TERR Returns to Hotflush

Hotflush will release a new TERR EP later this month.

Daniela Caldellas (a.k.a. TERR) dropped her debut release with Scuba's Hotflush imprint last year—the Burn The Past EP. The Brazilian-born artist picks up where she left off with that record on the forthcoming Misantropicalia EP, a three-tracker that is described as continuing to "develop whats is becoming her retro-futurist signature." Listeners can expect hints of electro and italo-disco, plus plenty of '80s references.

Misantropicalia is due out January 27. Stream the title track in full below.

Tracklisting: