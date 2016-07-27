Terraforma Festival Confirms 2017 Plans

Terraforma Festival, the international music festival dedicated to artistic experimentation and environmental sustainability, has announced the first round of artists for its fourth edition this upcoming 23—24—25 of June 2017 in the woodlands of Villa Arconati, Milan.

Terraforma has remained one of the few festivals that distinguishes itself for it's intimate and authentic atmosphere, taking pride in its quality acts and concept as well as the outstanding location in the gardens of this beautiful Italian Villa from the 17th century.

In the last three years, the festival has hosted artists including Charlemagne Palestine, Biosphere, Primitive Art, Miles Whittaker & Andy Stott, Mark Fell, Senyawa, Atom TM and Tobias, Flanger, Burnt Friedman, Charles Cohen, Robert Lippok, Gea Brown, Bee Mask. In addition to this, Donato Dozzy has been performing every year as a different project, and same for Rabih Beaini (a.k.a Morphosis)—together with Adrian Sherwood, Beatrice Dillon, Lee Gamble, Helena Hauff, Paquita Gordon, Mark Ernests, Marco Shuttle, and Convextion.

The first four acts have now been confirmed for 2017, namely Andrew Weatherall; the pianist and composer Suzanne Ciani; Arpanet, a project of the Detroitian Gerald Donald (Drexciya, Dopplereffekt); and the master of ambient music, Laaraji. There will also be an artist residency by Francesco Cavaliere.

First round tickets of €70 have now sold out; early bird tickets can be purchased here for €80 that includes three-day festival access and camping.

In advance of the June event, a video recap of last year's edition is streamable below.

TERRAFORMA 2016 from TERRAFORMA on Vimeo.