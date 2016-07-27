The Black Madonna, Nina Kraviz, and Jon Hopkins Curate Nuits Sonores

France's Nuits Sonores Festival has announced The Black Madonna, Nina Kraviz, and Jon Hopkins as the daytime curators for this year's 2017 event—the festival's 15-year anniversary edition which will take at various locations across the city of Lyon.

A Day With is one of the main programs of the annual event. Each and every year, the festival invites three artists to curate a day of the main stage's music in La Sucrière by inviting guests and friends along with them to perform before, after, or even alongside them.

The schedule for this year is as follows:

Thursday, May 25: The Black Madonna

Friday, May 26: Nina Kraviz

Saturday, May 27: Jon Hopkins

The rest of the daytime lineup, including guests, will be announced on January 24, with the nighttime schedule to follow in February.

More information on Nuits Sonores, including tickets, can be found here.