The Black Madonna Releases New Single

The Black Madonna has released a new single.

Available now via her new label, We Still Believe, "He Is the Voice I Hear" is The Black Madonna's first new original production since 2013's Lady Of Sorrows EP. The release was made in collaboration with her studio partner Rupert Murray, and features musicians Davide Rossi and Christoforo LaBarbera on strings and keyboard.

Of the track, The Black Madonna stated; "I have always felt, where making records was concerned, that it was better to say nothing than to rush and put out a lot of music that didn’t say much at all. But now it’s time to share something with you that has been the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. “He Is The Voice I Hear” is my first all new work since “Lady Of Sorrows.” It’s been a long journey from there to here. I’m so thrilled to continue the story and finally realize my dream of bringing together an ensemble of live musicians."

"He Is the Voice I Hear" is available now here, and streable in full below.