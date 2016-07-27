Thundercat Readies New Brainfeeder LP

Thundercat will release his third full-length studio album Drunk on February 24, 2017 via Brainfeeder.

The album is a 23-track journey into the often hilarious, sometimes dark mind of the Grammy-winning singer/bassist and finds a few of his friends joining him along the way, including Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Michael McDonald (Steely Dan/The Doobie Brothers), Kenny Loggins (Footloose / Top Gun), Wiz Khalifa, Kamasi Washington, and Flying Lotus.

Drunk is the follow-up to his 2015 mini album The Beyond / Where The Giants Roam, and features tracks "Bus In These Streets" and "Them Changes."

"Show You The Way" is the first single from Drunk, and the ballad features two of Thundercat’s heroes: iconic musicians Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald. Thundercat mentioned his love of Loggins several times during his press tour for The Beyond…, leading to an introduction via his keyboard player Dennis Hamm. He said in a recent interview: “These are guys that I've listened to and where I felt that I've learned that honesty in the music. Kenny Loggins is one of my favorite songwriters.” Loggins was the one that suggested bringing McDonald in on the track and, Thundercat adds: “I think one of the most beautiful moments was realizing how amazing Michael McDonald is. He would go through so many ideas and have so much to offer.”

Thundercat also notes: “That song to me is about going down the rabbit hole, taking you to another place… On the edge of dark, there's the brightest light. It means a lot to me in the sense of... the experience that I've had growing up with friends and people that I've been around where it's inviting them into where I come from emotionally. Sometimes it's a pretty intense thing. The point is how weird things can get. I feel like it's very funny that, in a way, of course, Michael McDonald and Kenny would be there.”

The album title, like the rest of the album, is meant to be both humorous and serious. “I’ve always tried to hold true to what Erykah Badu and Flying Lotus told me: It has to come from an honest place. I feel like it’s a place that I’ve been in different ways, seen different angles of and it’s been a bit inspirational - the drinking. It has its ups and downs and everything, but I felt like it showed the human side of what goes on behind things, something that I see with all of my friends… I felt like it was kind of interweaved in the music culture. And it’s something that’s never talked about.”

Tracklisting

01. Rabbot Ho

02. Captain Stupido

03. Uh Uh

04. Bus In These Streets

05. A Fan's Mail (Tron Song Suite II)

06. Lava Lamp

07. Jethro

08. Day & Night

09. Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)

10. Walk On By (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

11. Blackkk

12. Tokyo

13. Jameel's Space Ride

14. Friend Zone

15. Them Changes

16. Where I'm Going

17. Drink Dat (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

18. Inferno

19. I Am Crazy

20. 3AM

21. Drunk

22. The Turn Down (feat. Pharrell)

23. DUI

Drunk will be released on February 24 on CD/Digital formats via Brainfeeder, with the vinyl format —comprising four red 10”s housed in a lift-off box featuring photography by Eddie Alcazar and artwork by Zack Fox—following on March 10, 2017. All formats are available to preorder now.