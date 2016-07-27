Tin Man Announces 'Dripping Acid' album

Johannes Auvinen (a.k.a Tin Man) has a new acid-focused LP on the way.

Dripping Acid is said to be Auvinen's "most ambitious" project to date, comprised of six 12”s of new acid compositions. While the brittle machine-music of ‘80s Chicago is the blueprint of any acid track, Dripping Acid refrains from revivalism; instead, it "looks forward" as it "harnesses the 303’s psychedelic potential," according to Global A, the label behind the release.

The album comes following a number of collaborations with artists such as Cassegrain, John Tejada and, most recently, Gunnar Haslam, with whom here released the Valere Aude collaborative album as Romans.

Tracklisting

A1 Flooding Acid

B1 Pooling Acid

B2 Dripping Acid

C1 Evaporated Acid

D1 Underwater Acid

D2 Sunken Acid

E1 Undertow Acid

F1 Drenched Acid

F2 Oily Acid

G1 Surfing Acid

H2 Soaking Acid

H3 Oozing Acid

I1 Washing Acid

J1 Diving Acid

K1 Glassy Acid

L1 Percolating Acid

L2 Viscocity Acid

Dripping Acid is scheduled for February 7 release via Global A.