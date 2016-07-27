Token Unveils New Tadeo EP

Tadeo will release a new EP this month.
The Madrid-based musician first released on Kr!z's Token Records back in 2015 (the Terra Incognita EP), and will follow it up with a new six-tracker at the end of this month. A specialist in dark, futurist techno, Tadeo has also featured on the likes of M_REC, Belief System and Non Series. His forthcoming EP, The Pit, is described by the label as guiding "us through the moods and associations of a classic science fiction narrative. "
The Pit is due out January 27. Stream snippets below.
Tracklisting:
A1. On the Way to Reyjavik
A2. Long Time Ago
A3. The Labyrinth
B1. The Globular Ray
B2. A Sea in the Cave
B3. Ascension