Token Unveils New Tadeo EP

Tadeo will release a new EP this month.

The Madrid-based musician first released on Kr!z's Token Records back in 2015 (the Terra Incognita EP), and will follow it up with a new six-tracker at the end of this month. A specialist in dark, futurist techno, Tadeo has also featured on the likes of M_REC, Belief System and Non Series. His forthcoming EP, The Pit, is described by the label as guiding "us through the moods and associations of a classic science fiction narrative. "

The Pit is due out January 27. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

A1. On the Way to Reyjavik

A2. Long Time Ago

A3. The Labyrinth

B1. The Globular Ray

B2. A Sea in the Cave

B3. Ascension